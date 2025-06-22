Ric Flair makes massive claim following Charlotte Flair's WWE SmackDown win

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made a huge claim via a social media update. His remarks came days after his daughter Charlotte Flair's impressive win on Friday Night SmackDown.

After failing to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, then losing the qualifying bout for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and suffering yet another loss in the first-round of The Queen of the Ring Tournament, The Queen put forth a praiseworthy performance on the blue brand to defeat Chelsea Green despite continuous involvement from The Secret Hervice. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven then attacked Flair after the bout, only for Alexa Bliss to show up and save the day.

Trending

Earlier today, Ric Flair took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Charlotte Flair wearing her 'Flair First Forever' t-shirt. The 16-time World Champion further noted that it would always be the Flairs first, whether anyone liked it or not.

"It Will Always Be The Flairs First. Whether You Like It Or Don’t Like It, Learn To Love It! WOOOOO! @charlottewwe," he wrote.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

You can check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer makes a controversial remark about Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated stars on the WWE roster and is hailed as the best in the history of women's wrestling by many fans. However, wrestling veteran Rikishi has a different opinion.

During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi noted that he would not consider Flair the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history. The 59-year-old name-dropped some female stars from the past who he thought were very good, but did not get pushed like Flair did.

“No, I wouldn’t. Okay. No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her, before her time. You know, had they been young to be able to go… they can keep up with her. It wasn’t built like her, as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there was these… there’s a few of them. There’s Miss Jackie, Miss Texas. Yeah, Miss Texas. Can you imagine Miss Texas [Jacqueline Moore] was young and in this era right now? The way that she worked. Ivory back in the day, right? She again, you know, these names that I’m throwing out there were kind of, like, never really pushed, pushed, but they were so good of workers that they were able to make other superstars," he said.

You can check out the entire podcast below:

WWE has been teasing an alliance between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for several weeks. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the two former Women's Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More