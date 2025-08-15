Charlotte Flair changes up her look in surprising way ahead of SmackDown

Charlotte Flair changed up her look in a surprising way ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's episode of the blue brand will air live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.Alexa Bliss and the veteran are a tag team on WWE SmackDown and shared a video together ahead of tonight's show. Flair showed off a surprising new look in the video and revealed that she now had pigtails like her tag team partner. You can check out the humorous video in her Instagram post below.&quot;I did it. 🖤,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair earlier this month at SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Bliss and Flair picked up the victory to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Liv Morgan was originally Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, but the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year and is not expected to return until 2026.Ex-WWE employee comments on why the company decided to pair Charlotte Flair with Alexa BlissWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared why he thought the company decided to place Charlotte Flair in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.Flair missed all of 2024 due to injury and returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, she failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 but has found success again by teaming with Little Miss Bliss.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that the company was trying to turn Flair babyface and that is why they decided to have her partner with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.&quot;This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it,&quot; he said. Blissful Fiend @AlexaDaGOATLINK@MsCharlotteWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair make for great friendsIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Bliss and Flair tonight on SmackDown.