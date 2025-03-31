Charlotte Flair claims she’s proud of former WWE rival; alliance teased

Charlotte Flair is moving forward with her WWE comeback and is gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The SmackDown women's division is full of competition right now, and Flair is looking to become the face of the blue brand once again, but so is another familiar face. Flair just issued a surprising statement to her colleague.

Naomi is having a wild WrestleMania season as well. After replacing Jade Cargill as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair, The Glow and The EST dropped the straps to The Judgment Day just days before Cargill returned with a vengeance to attack Naomi, and Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to secure her 'Mania title shot. The former TNA champion is now a full-fledged heel, going viral in a major way due to Friday's SmackDown vignette.

The Queen is proud of Naomi, according to Flair herself. Naomi took to Instagram today to share her heavily-praised promo from Friday's London SmackDown episode, warning the WWE Universe to proceed with caution. As the tease for a new alliance continues, Charlotte took to the comments section to publicly praise Naomi for her resurgence.

"Proud of you woman. [clapping hands emoji] This is so [fire emoji]," Charlotte Flair wrote, as seen in the screenshot below.

Naomi responded around an hour later, and let everyone in on an inside joke and nickname between the grapplers. In an apparent nod to singers Cher and Tina Turner, Naomi declared their alliance to be forever.

"@charlottewwe Cher and Tina 4 life [squinting face with tongue emoji]," Naomi wrote in response.

Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's comment to Naomi (Credit: Naomi on Instagram)

Flair and Naomi last teamed on WWE TV to defeat The Riott Squad on December 19, 2017.

Charlotte Flair and Naomi set for WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed back to the United States after RAW tonight. Friday's SmackDown will take place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

A potential reunion between Charlotte Flair and Naomi is heavily rumored, and now they will be locking up in singles action against two superstars who have also formed an alliance on the blue brand: B-Fab and Michin. Friday's SmackDown in Chicago will see B-Fab look for payback against Naomi, while Flair faces Michin in singles action.

B-Fab and Michin are out for revenge after they were attacked by Naomi on last week's SmackDown while heading to the ring. This allowed Charlotte to easily defeat Michin in a one-on-one match.

