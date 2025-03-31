Naomi's WWE SmackDown sneak attack applauded by AEW champion

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, with less than three weeks to go now. Meanwhile, Naomi is gaining momentum as a full-fledged heel on the blue brand, and she turned the heat up in a major way on last Friday's SmackDown. The vicious sneak attack has now been applauded by a top AEW champion.

Shelton Benjamin's viral friendship with Michin is no secret, as the two have gone back and forth on social media for a few years now. One-half of the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions was watching on Friday as Mia Yim and B-Fab were attacked by Naomi on the way to the ring. Jade Cargill eventually chased The Glow away, but this made the former member of the O.C. an easy opponent for Charlotte Flair.

The Gold Standard is now praising Naomi. Benjamin took to Instagram to react to Michin's post about how she and B-Fab would bounce back from Friday's setback. She included photos of their entrance and of Naomi's pre-match attack, which drew a comedic celebration from Benjamin in the comments section.

"@trinity_fatu out here doin' the Lawds work," Shelton Benjamin wrote.

Shelton Benjamin's comment about Naomi. [Photo Credit: Screenshot of Michin's Instagram post along with the AEW star's comment]

Naomi has not responded to Benjamin or Michin as of this writing. B-Fab replied to Benjamin's comment with a pair of rolling eyes emoji, while the 35-year-old responded with an emoji showing she was not amused.

Naomi set for big WWE SmackDown next week

WWE will return to Allstate Arena near Chicago next Friday for SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

Rey Fenix makes his debut

Naomi vs. B-Fab

Last Man Standing: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

CM Punk has not been officially announced for a match or segment, but he is advertised by WWE and the venue for SmackDown in his hometown. Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight are also advertised.

