Charlotte Flair claims she will make history at WWE Fastlane

Charlotte Flair has made a bold claim ahead of WWE Fastlane tomorrow night in Indianapolis.

Iyo Sky will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match at Fastlane. Sky captured the title at SummerSlam by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Bianca Belair had defeated Asuka and Flair in a Triple Threat match to capture the title, but The Genius of the Sky immediately cashed in to become the new champion.

Flair has had a remarkable career in the company and she is looking to add to her list of accomplishments at Fastlane. The Queen is a one-time (and the final) Divas Champion, a six-time RAW Women's Champion, and a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She also held the NXT Women's Championship twice, both during her time in the company's developmental promotion and while on the main roster.

Ahead of the premium live event tomorrow night, Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram story to make a bold claim. She shared a video of herself at the gym and claimed that her historic 15th title reign will begin at Fastlane.

Flair sends message ahead of Fastlane.

Freddie Prinze Jr. claims AEW star would be on Charlotte Flair's level in WWE

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently claimed that Britt Baker would be on Charlotte Flair's level in the company.

Britt Baker is one of AEW's most popular female stars. She is a former AEW Women's Champion and is terrific at cutting promos. Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie show, the 47-year-old praised Britt Baker and claimed that she would be wrestling Flair in title matches if they were in the same company.

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package, she has an awesome submission for her finisher, she's really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker. I like Jade but I don't think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just be squash matches like those Omos matches. But Britt would be up there with Charlotte Flair, and they would be wrestling back and forth for the World Championship." [18:12 - 18:50]

Iyo Sky has a tall task ahead of her tomorrow night at Fastlane. Only time will tell which superstar will leave the premium live event as the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

