Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Dakota Kai, and more react to popular WWE Superstar's heartbreaking confession

A former WWE champion recently shared a heartbreaking confession on social media. Several names from the wrestling world, including multiple stars from the Stamford-based company, have reacted to the update.

WWE aired Bayley's emotional pre-recorded promo on the August 11 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Role Model noted that after being in the promotion for 13 years, she was feeling nothing. The 36-year-old added it was all her fault. The teary-eyed veteran stated that her journey as The Role Model had led her nowhere, and she was all by herself. The former Damage CTRL leader confessed that she couldn't remember the last time she felt proud of herself.

Bayley recently took to her Instagram account to share the entire promo. The social media update caught the attention of several stars, including Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, Mustafa Ali, B-Fab, and Elayna Black, who posted comments. Several others, including CM Punk, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Braun Strowman, Matt Cardona, Maxxine Dupri, and more, 'liked' the post.

Check out some of the reactions in the image below:

Reactions to Bayley's promo. [Photo Credits: The Role Model's Instagram account]

Wrestling veteran makes a shocking claim about Bayley and a popular WWE tag team

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed that he had given up on Bayley and The New Day.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran opined that The Role Model and the decorated tag team had run their course. Russo added that although the promotion could do nothing more with them, despite them being on the show every week.

"It's funny because we talk about that, but Bayley, we talk about freaking New Day. We talk about freaking talents that have run their course. Okay? There's nothing more you could do with Bayley. There's nothing more you could do with New Day. These are people that have run their course, but yet every week, week after week, they're on the show, and nobody cares," Russo said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bayley's promo on RAW had an intriguing ending. The screen went dark, and maniacal laughter followed, seemingly hinting at a massive change in her character. It appears likely that the veteran is finally turning heel after numerous setbacks.

