Charlotte Flair to get unexpected reaction at Royal Rumble per WWE Hall of Famer

It's been well over a year since Charlotte Flair has graced a WWE ring. The Queen is set to make her epic return at this year's Royal Rumble event, and the 14-time champion is surely planning to run the gauntlet.

The 38-year-old superstar has had quite a legendary career, which tends to rub some fans the wrong way. The greats in sports are often hated, and much like LeBron James or Patrick Mahomes, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to the hate and boos.

Between being the most decorated woman in professional wrestling and playing a heel for the better part of her career, it's understandable to assume that she'll receive a chorus of boos when she makes her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the "greatness hate" won't stop the crowd from cheering Flair. On Busted Open, Bully stated:

"Do I agree that there is greatness hate? Yes. Do I think Charlotte Flair, who has been gone for a year, with the pomp and circumstance of her entrance music and the way she looks, is going to get booed by 60,000 people in Indianapolis? Absolutely not." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It wouldn't be the first time a crowd erupted for a superstar they'd grown accustomed to hating. Just take a look at John Cena's Royal Rumble return in 2008. However, the lack of surprise with Flair might affect their response this year.

Which WWE championship will Charlotte Flair challenge for if she wins the Royal Rumble?

One of three champions might find themselves standing opposite Charlotte Flair on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Queen already has a storied rivalry with Rhea Ripley, who is currently in her second reign as Monday Night RAW's Women's World Champion.

A third match at WrestleMania between the two dominant superstars could absolutely headline and is the match some insiders are predicting. They're currently tied 1-1 at the event, with Flair besting Ripley for the NXT Title at WrestleMania 36 and Ripley getting her win back for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking of SmackDown, its WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, is another interesting option. A recent report claims this might be the match we'll get at WrestleMania. Stratton's had championship bouts against the likes of Bayley, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch in her short career, and adding a bout against Flair at WrestleMania could do wonders to further elevate her.

The long shot would be NXT Champion Giulia. Though Charlotte Flair admitted that she's had her eyes on the Beautiful Madness, she's already won the NXT Title twice and is unlikely to go for it a third time. Still, all this speculation is pointless if she doesn't win on Saturday.

