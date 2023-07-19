Charlotte Flair, Gigi Dolin, and others send heartfelt wishes as released WWE star turns 33

Charlotte Flair, Gigi Dolin, and other WWE Superstars have shared heartfelt messages on a former Women's Champion's 33rd birthday.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose turned 33 on July 18, 2023. She shared a wholesome post on her official Instagram handle on the joyous occasion.

Mandy received several heartfelt messages from her close friends on their respective Instagram stories. Check out some of them below:

Stories shared by Charlotte, Gigi Dolin, Indi Hartwell, Jacy Jayne, and Cora Jade

Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose never had a full-fledged rivalry on WWE TV

Mandy Rose did exceptionally well during her final few months in WWE. She was the NXT Women's Champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez.

Interestingly, Rose and Charlotte Flair had only one singles match on WWE TV. On the April 26, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, Flair defeated Mandy Rose in singles competition.

In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up about what Mandy could learn from Charlotte. Here's what he said:

“Of course she’s beautiful, that part is always gonna be there, but she’s gonna have to show the world how good a performer she is and I compare a lot of the women to Charlotte Flair because Charlotte, she looks good, she looks great, but when she goes out and performs, she makes you believe it’s a real contest going on. I think that’s where Mandy perhaps needs to study more and literally align herself more with,” he said.

Mandy Rose was let go by WWE immediately after she lost the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez. She was let go due to WWE objecting to the type of content she was posting on FanTime.

She has been doing quite well for herself since her WWE release, but her fans would love to see her compete in the ring again.

Sportskeeda wishes Mandy Rose a happy 33rd birthday!

