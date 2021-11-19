Charlotte Flair gushes over 'undeniable chemistry' with Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair opened up about her 'undeniable chemistry' with long-time rival Sasha Banks during a recent interview with BT Sports.

The Queen and The Boss have been involved in multiple WWE feuds over the last few years. They have delivered memorable title matches on both RAW and SmackDown. Charlotte Flair has admitted that she shares excellent chemistry with Sasha Banks and believes that they were born to feature in the main events.

Banks and Flair also competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship during WWE's recent UK tour. She also mentioned that they are back on the same brand after a long time and are excited to see what transpires in their future. Charlotte Flair was quoted saying:

"Sasha and I have undeniable chemistry. This sounds corny, but iron sharpens iron. We are both so competitive but I truly believe we are both born to main event. When I walk out there or she walks out there, you believe these are two stars that can carry that and we know we can. To come over to the UK, especially for me — I know she had a tour before this — my first tour back feels incredible."

"I'm excited to see what Sasha and I do because it's the first time we've been on the same brand in a very long time. So to see how far we've come as performers, I expect really big things," she concluded. (h/t WrestlingINC)

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks were close to another championship feud on SmackDown, however, a new addition to the title picture put those plans on hold.

What's next for Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship in WWE?

Soon after Charlotte Flair exchanged titles with Becky Lynch on SmackDown in an awkward segment, Sasha Banks decided to challenge the champion. However, their storyline was paused when Shotzi chose to confront The Queen.

Banks rooted for Shotzi throughout the match, but the latter eventually lost after accidental interference from The Boss. Following that, Shotzi attacked Sasha Banks, turning heel in the process.

Shotzi and Banks are currently involved in an intense rivalry on SmackDown. Interestingly, both superstars are also part of the blue brand's Survivor Series team and are scheduled to lock horns on Friday night.

This also allows Charlotte Flair enough time to focus on her upcoming match against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the upcoming pay-per-view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks involved in another storyline on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku