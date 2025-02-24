Charlotte Flair hands out new nickname ahead of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair gave out a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight will be the final episode of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2025 and will air live from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The veteran missed over a year of action due to a major injury but returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, makeup artist Brian Valentine shared a video of Flair's look from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

"Glam on @charlottewwe 💎," he wrote.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner responded to Valentine's video and gave him a new nickname, as seen in the image below.

"Glam Emperor ✨ 🙌," she wrote.

Flair gave her makeup artist a new nickname. [Image credit: Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's comment on Instagram]

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of her title defense at The Show of Shows, Stratton will be teaming up with Trish Stratus to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match this Saturday at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Vince Russo criticizes Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not happy with how Charlotte Flair has been booked since her return to the promotion.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised Flair for what she went through to make it back to the ring after suffering a devastating injury in 2023. However, the legend suggested that her return to television has not been handled well so far.

"This whole handling of Charlotte is such a swing and a miss. During her whole rehab, she’s putting up posts on Instagram of her being King Kong. The stuff she was doing, you could see the pain in her face, the pushing the weight and putting the leg brace on and running. I felt them and thought that girl was a beast. I give her all the credit in the world. You could tell how hard she wanted to come back," he said.

Tiffany Stratton became champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract last month on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if Flair can defeat the 25-year-old at WrestleMania 41.

