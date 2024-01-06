Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and others react to 32-year-old WWE star's stunning new look 

A WWE Superstar unveiled a new look on SmackDown last night, which caught the attention of her colleagues Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton, among others.

The star in question is Scarlett. After weeks of cryptic promos, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to the blue brand. However, the duo were not alone as they were joined by Paul Ellering while the Authors of Pain attacked Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits from behind. Kross then went on to lay out The All Mighty with a pump-handle slam, sending a stern message.

While the union between Kross and AOP was the major talking point of the segment, Scarlett also unveiled a new look that turned a few heads. The 32-year-old was seen sporting a 'darker' look and had her hair color changed from blonde to brunette.

She also posted an image of the same on social media, which grabbed the attention of her fellow female stars. Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and others praised Scarlett's new look.

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and others were blown away by Scarlett Bordeaux's new look

Scarlett reflected on hosting an important WWE show

While Scarlett has rarely stepped inside the squared circle during her time with WWE, the 32-year-old is often seen alongside Karrion Kross. She also co-hosted last year's Halloween special edition of NXT with Shotzi.

The female star shared her thoughts on the event during her past appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"It was amazing, it was very hectic with all the costume changes but I knew I had a lot to live up to because Shotzi has been the best host of all time for Halloween Havoc. So, I wanted to make sure we put everything into it with all the costume and make-up changes but it was amazing," Scarlett said.

She added:

"She makes everything so fun and easy, and you [Shotzi] love Halloween, you're so passionate about it, it made everything so fun and easy. I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Scarlett has been an integral part of Karrion Kross' presentation in WWE. With the duo joining hands with Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, fans are beyond hyped to see what's in store for the new stable.

What are your thoughts on the new SmackDown faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

