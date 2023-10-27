Scarlett reflects on hosting Halloween Havoc for the first time and reveals whether she would do it again

The first night of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc was hosted by Shotzi and Scarlett. The former has hosted the event multiple times before, but it was the latter's first time doing it.

The show featured five women's matches and was headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. The Man shockingly lost the title, but the two stars embraced each other after the bout. Moreover, Jade Cargill made her in-arena debut at the event during the match. Another former AEW star also debuted at the event, as Lexis King competed in his first match on the developmental brand. The show also featured multiple gimmick matches.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Scarlett was asked what it was like to co-host NXT Halloween Havoc. She stated that it was amazing, but the costume changes made it hectic.

"It was amazing, it was very hectic with all the costume changes but I knew I had a lot to live up to because Shotzi has been the best host of all time for Halloween Havoc. So, I wanted to make sure we put everything into it with all the costume and make-up changes but it was amazing," Scarlett said. [31:45 - 32:02]

She added:

"She makes everything so fun and easy, and you [Shotzi] love Halloween, you're so passionate about it, it made everything so fun and easy. I'd do it again in a heartbeat." [33:28 - 33:39]

Scarlett's husband Karrion Kross recently sent a cryptic message on social media amidst WWE's absence

It has been a while since The Harbinger of Doom and his oracle Scarlett appeared or competed on an episode of SmackDown. Karrion Kross' last televised match was against AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of the blue brand.

It was reported that WWE had plans for him to return to SmackDown, but it was nixed. During his absence, Kross sent a cryptic message on Twitter, which you can check out below:

Halloween Havoc Night 2 will take place on Tuesday next week. Carmelo Hayes will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the event.

