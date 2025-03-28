  • home icon
  • Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, Alexa Bliss, and others react to WWE SmackDown star's emotional post

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:32 GMT
Charlotte Flair (left), Jimmy Uso (middle), Alexa Bliss (right) [Image credits: Flair, Bliss and WWE
Charlotte Flair (left), Jimmy Uso (middle), Alexa Bliss (right) [Image credits: Flair, Bliss and WWE's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, and Alexa Bliss, recently took to social media to react to Naomi's emotional post. The Glow uploaded a video with her husband, Jimmy, ahead of SmackDown.

Naomi has become a major heel on WWE TV in recent weeks. The Glow was revealed as the culprit behind the attack on Jade Cargill in November of last year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Cargill on last week's edition of the blue brand and even cost the former AEW star the match against Liv Morgan.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, Naomi took to Instagram to upload a wholesome video with Jimmy Uso. She also sent an emotional message to her husband.

"'You are my greatest adventure, always and forever.' @jonathanfatu #skylagoon," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Naomi's emotional post, including Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston, Deonna Purrazzo, Gigi Dolin, Aja Smith, Mia Yim, Renee Paquette, Trish Stratus, Scarlett, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Jordynne Grace, Natalya, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green and more.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso, Dasha Gonzalez, Charlotte Flair, Brie Bella, Maxxine Dupri, and Bayley left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Naomi&#039;s Instagram handle]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Naomi's Instagram handle]

WWE legend Rikishi wants to see Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Steel Cage Match

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE legend suggested that the Triple H-led creative team should let Naomi and Jade Cargill settle their beef in a Steel Cage Match.

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it," Rikishi said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud going forward.

Edited by Arsh Das
