  Charlotte Flair labels WWE icon "Mami"; Rhea Ripley may not be pleased

Charlotte Flair labels WWE icon "Mami"; Rhea Ripley may not be pleased

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 09, 2025 09:15 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: WWE's and Charlotte Flair's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message to a popular former champion. The Queen's message could upset her co-worker, Rhea Ripley. The former champion in question is Saraya, fka Paige.

The former Paige made a huge name for herself in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning the NXT Women's Championship and the Divas Championship before her departure from the company in 2022. Following this, she wrestled in AEW, under her real name, Saraya, for three years, but left the company in March 2025, and is now a free agent.

Saraya recently took to Instagram to send a message. She dropped a huge teaser of her possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"See ya ⚡️," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Charlotte Flair's attention, and she left a comment on it. The Queen called the former Divas Champion 'Mami.' This name was made famous by Rhea Ripley in WWE. The Eradicator might not be happy with Flair if she finds out that Charlotte referenced someone else with her name.

"Mamiiiiiiiiiiiii 😍," Flair commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Charlotte Flair&#039;s comment [Image credit: Saraya&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's comment [Image credit: Saraya's Instagram]

Vince Russo is convinced Saraya will return to WWE

During an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws in July 2025, Vince Russo said that he believed WWE would definitely hire Saraya if she passed every physical test.

Russo added that he didn't think the Stamford-based promotion had any reason not to rehire the former Divas Champion.

"I mean, she would definitely have to pass every physical and whatnot. I'm sure they would get her, you know, definitely, you know. If she cleared everything, I don't see why they wouldn't hire her," Russo said.

Saraya has already proven her worth in World Wrestling Entertainment and in All Elite Wrestling as well. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will rehire the star.

