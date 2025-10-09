Paige aka Saraya drops huge tease amid WWE return rumors

Former WWE Superstar Paige, also known as Saraya, recently took to social media to send a message. The former Divas Champion dropped a major tease amid rumors of her return to the Stamford-based promotion.Saraya competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2022. After getting released from the company, the former Paige joined the Stamford-based promotion's rival, AEW, where she became the Women's World Champion. The star left the Tony Khan-led promotion in March 2025, and since then, she has been rumored to return to WWE.Amid these rumors, the former Divas Champion recently took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of herself. In her post's caption, Saraya sent a cryptic two-word message, adding fuel to the fire of her WWE return rumors.&quot;See ya ⚡️,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaraya recently dropped another massive tease of her return to the Stamford-based promotion by engaging with a fan on X/Twitter.Saraya talked about returning to WWE to partner with AJ Lee againSaraya has a massive history with AJ Lee in World Wrestling Entertainment. They have teamed up and also faced each other on multiple occasions in the company.During an edition of Busted Open Radio in September 2025, Saraya talked about teaming up with Lee once again in the future, now that the latter has returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Paige also mentioned that she would let AJ have her moment with fans before teaming up with her down the line.&quot;With AJ, I would love to be her tag partner again or run it back - eventually. I'm not saying right away, she needs her moment, people are excited for her to come back. Maybe one day, we'll see.&quot;Saraya has been regularly talking about returning to WWE, and many believe she could come back as soon as Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the star's future.