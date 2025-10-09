  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paige aka Saraya drops huge tease amid WWE return rumors

Paige aka Saraya drops huge tease amid WWE return rumors

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:54 GMT
Paige is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Paige is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Former WWE Superstar Paige, also known as Saraya, recently took to social media to send a message. The former Divas Champion dropped a major tease amid rumors of her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Saraya competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2022. After getting released from the company, the former Paige joined the Stamford-based promotion's rival, AEW, where she became the Women's World Champion. The star left the Tony Khan-led promotion in March 2025, and since then, she has been rumored to return to WWE.

Amid these rumors, the former Divas Champion recently took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of herself. In her post's caption, Saraya sent a cryptic two-word message, adding fuel to the fire of her WWE return rumors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"See ya ⚡️," she wrote.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Saraya recently dropped another massive tease of her return to the Stamford-based promotion by engaging with a fan on X/Twitter.

Saraya talked about returning to WWE to partner with AJ Lee again

Saraya has a massive history with AJ Lee in World Wrestling Entertainment. They have teamed up and also faced each other on multiple occasions in the company.

Ad

During an edition of Busted Open Radio in September 2025, Saraya talked about teaming up with Lee once again in the future, now that the latter has returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

The former Paige also mentioned that she would let AJ have her moment with fans before teaming up with her down the line.

"With AJ, I would love to be her tag partner again or run it back - eventually. I'm not saying right away, she needs her moment, people are excited for her to come back. Maybe one day, we'll see."

Saraya has been regularly talking about returning to WWE, and many believe she could come back as soon as Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the star's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications