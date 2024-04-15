Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and more WWE stars react to Big E's heartwarming personal update

Big E has shared a personal update today on social media and several WWE Superstars have reacted. The former WWE Champion has not competed in a match since March 2022.

He suffered a broken neck while teaming with Kofi Kingston against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Holland went for a move outside of the ring but it went wrong and Big E broke his neck. The veteran took to social media earlier today to share that he is in a relationship. He posted a photo shoot with his partner on Instagram and noted that while he is neck may be broken, his heart is whole.

Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and several other WWE stars reacted to Big E's Instagram post. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Big E's personal update.

WWE star Big E provides injury update two years after breaking his neck

Big E recently shared an update about his injury for WWE fans on social media and the news was not what many of them wanted to hear.

The wrestling world has been awaiting the return of The New Day member for over two years now and got some disheartening news this week. The veteran took to social media to share that his two-year neck scans are in and nothing has changed. He shared that he is still not medically cleared and noted he may never be able to return to the ring. However, The Powerhouse of Positivity added that he is blessed to be free of pain and living a healthy life.

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I'm not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently suggested Big E retire from in-ring competition because there is too much risk involved with his return to the ring. Only time will tell if the veteran ever decides to wrestle again or if he finds a new role in the company moving forward.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Have you missed Big E in The New Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion