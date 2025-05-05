Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and more WWE stars react to Big E's personal announcement

Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and more WWE stars have reacted to Big E's personal announcement today. The veteran made a massive announcement ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Earlier today, the former Money in the Bank winner announced that he was engaged to Kris Yim, the sister of WWE Superstar Michin. He noted that he couldn't wait to be her husband and shared several photos of his proposal, as seen in the Instagram post below.

Charlotte Flair, Cathy Kelley, Titus O'Neil, and more stars commented on the former WWE Champion's Instagram post. Liv Morgan, CM Punk, and others liked the post as well, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to the former champion's major announcement. [Image credit: Big E on Instagram]

The former New Day member suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not returned to action yet. However, the 39-year-old regularly serves as a host for the company and appeared on RAW in December 2024, offering to become The New Day's manager. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods declined the offer and have become heels since leaving their former stablemate behind.

Vince Russo claims WWE made a mistake with Big E and The New Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes the company could have done more with The New Day's betrayal of Big E on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the former champion should have introduced a new tag team to feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Russo noted that he should have remained on television after The New Day turned their backs on him, and it might be too late to revisit the storyline now.

"I don't know why they didn't set it up this way, but if set up right they could have kept that thing going with Big E and E could have done the old, 'I can't wrestle, but I'm gonna bring in a team.' That would have been huge. That's such a no-brainer, bro, and would have been such an easy road to go down, but it might be too late to do that right now," Russo said. [7:50 – 8:12]

The New Day captured the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see if Big E makes any more appearances on WWE television moving forward.

