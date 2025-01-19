Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul, Nikki Bella, and other WWE stars react to The Rock's personal update following controversial Bloodline reunion

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul, and Nikki Bella recently took to social media to react to The Rock's personal update. In his post, The Final Boss uploaded a video of him spending time with his daughters.

WWE brought in several legends for RAW's Netflix debut, including John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan. During the show, The Brahma Bull cut a promo about the red brand's big move to the streaming giant and even broke his on-screen character to praise Cody Rhodes, before heading backstage. However, he returned to the ring once again to crown Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala after the latter defeated Solo Sikoa to become the one true Tribal Chief.

Although the audience in the arena enjoyed The Final Boss' return, fans on social media were not too happy with it. They believed the Triple H-led creative team did not add anything to The Rock's story with The Bloodline and he only appeared because of his position on the TKO Board of Directors.

Following this controversial Bloodline reunion, The Rock recently took to Instagram to share a video in which his daughters can be seen applying makeup on him. In his post's caption, The Brahma Bull wrote about how his daughters convinced him for a slight eye shadow but ended up putting makeup all over his face and head.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on The Rock's Instagram post, including Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Lexis King, and more. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed, B-Fab, Nikki Bella, and Natalya left comments on it.

Check out a screenshot of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: The Rock's Instagram]

Vince Russo was not a fan of how WWE showcased The Rock on RAW's Netflix debut

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he did not understand why the Triple H-led creative team put The Rock in a spot to crown Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala when they did not have any plans for him to turn on his cousin.

Russo also highlighted how The Brahma Bull broke his character to praise Cody Rhodes, which fans did not like at all:

"If he is gonna present Roman with the [Ula Fala] and you are not gonna turn on him, and everybody's waiting for that, everybody was waiting, then why have him there? You could've had Paul Heyman put it on him. So you have him [The Rock] put Cody over and people are saying well the last time you saw Cody you were beating the crap out of him. Then five seconds later they make you think he is gonna turn on Roman, and he doesn't?"

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Rock in 2025.

