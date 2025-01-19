"Why have him there?" - WWE veteran questions The Rock's presence on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE legend The Rock is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling business. However, veteran Vince Russo thinks certain parts of The Final Boss' appearance on RAW's Netflix premiere did not make sense.

Apart from putting over the company, The Rock also talked about Cody Rhodes' contributions to WWE and its fanbase. Later, he adorned Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala, acknowledging The Tribal Chief. According to Vince Russo, this was a bad booking decision.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the Rock's presence meant nothing if he did not intend to turn on Roman and that his actions made no sense.

"If he is gonna present Roman with the [Ula Fala] and you are not gonna turn on him, and everybody's waiting for that, everybody was waiting, then why have him there? You could've had Paul Heyman put it on him. So you have him [The Rock] put Cody over and people are saying well the last time you saw Cody you were beating the crap out of him. Then five seconds later they make you think he is gonna turn on Roman, and he doesn't?" [8:14 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Another veteran commented on WWE segment involving Roman Reigns and The Rock

WCW veteran Buff Bagwell recently shared his thoughts on the segment with Roman Reigns and The Rock, stating that he would have loved to see the latter turn on The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bagwell said just like everyone else he too was expecting The Final Boss to turn on the OTC and was amazed when it did not happen. He further noted that all it could take was one incident to set things in motion again in WWE's never-ending Bloodline saga.

"Last night, there was not a question in my mind that it was going to be a boom on [Roman] Reigns when he came out with the beads [Ula Fala]. He went back up for the second finger in the air, and I went, 'Here it comes.' And it never did... I thought it was spectacular, but he did take himself out of the mix. Again brother, all it takes is one run-in and he's right back in the mix," Bagwell said. [From 05:54 - 06:48]

Check out his comments in the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what The Rock plans to do next in WWE.

