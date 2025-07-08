Charlotte Flair makes a shocking revelation

Charlotte Flair made a shocking revelation regarding her pro wrestling career recently. The 14-time women's champion can be considered one of the greatest of all time in WWE. From winning the Royal Rumble to headlining WrestleMania, she has done it all, including carrying the Flair legacy, but this wasn't her aim.

Flair penned down a personal account of her wrestling career and life in The Players' Tribune, where she talked about how she got into the wrestling industry. She mentioned her first tryout and how, while filling up a form, she wrote, "My pops,” under the section that asked if she knew a pro wrestler. She was then told to put a name.

"You need to put a name. I feel like my whole life, people have been telling me that in one way or another. And I think what was hard for me to get across back then, especially in those early days of developmental, is that even once I started wrestling, 'being a Flair' wasn’t my goal. It wasn’t my dream. That was Reid’s dream … he was the one following in our dad’s footsteps. Me?? I was just following in Reid’s footsteps. I just wanted to be there for him," she wrote. [H/T The Player's Tribune]

Flair has previously mentioned that she got into wrestling due to her brother, Reid, who tragically passed away in 2013. While she has embraced being a 'Flair', it still is a complicated deal for her.

Charlotte Flair still has a complicated relationship with the Flair name

With 14 women's championships to her name, Charlotte has successfully mirrored her father, Ric Flair's success in the industry. She continues to be a top star in WWE but still grapples with the 'Flair' name.

"And even though it IS my dream, now, and I’m dreaming for both of us….... I think I’ll always have a complicated relationship with the name “Flair.” I think that for the rest of my wrestling career, and probably for the rest of my life, I’ll wake up in the morning and I’ll ask the same question: How am I going to be Charlotte Flair today?" she wrote.

Despite the pressure and challenge of living up to the legendary status that her father established, Charlotte Flair has created her own legacy. She continues to be a top performer for WWE, and at Evolution, she will have her eyes set on more gold.

