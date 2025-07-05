Charlotte Flair reveals the real reason why she started wrestling; it's not her dad

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest women’s superstars in WWE history. She has achieved almost everything in her illustrious tenure with the Stamford-based promotion and carried the legacy of her father, Ric Flair, with grace. However, she recently revealed that she didn’t get into pro wrestling because of her dad.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with WrestleZone, Charlotte Flair revealed the real reason she started wrestling. The Queen divulged that she didn’t enter pro wrestling for her dad Ric Flair, she started wrestling for her little brother Reid Flair, who tragically passed away in 2013.

“I know what I thought about. I didn’t get into wrestling from my dad. It was for my little brother. And I think people kind of forget that. Like, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” she said (H/T: Ringside News)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Charlotte Flair reveals whether she is using dating apps after her divorce

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Podcast, 2025 Royal Rumble-winner Charlotte Flair revealed whether she is using dating apps after her divorce.

The Queen disclosed that she hasn’t used any dating apps for nine years. She admitted using the Raya app in 2016 and was unsure if she still had its subscription. Moreover, Flair states she prefers to meet someone organically in an old-fashioned way.

Ad

“No, I don’t either. I was on Raya for like three months, in like 2016. I don’t even know if I still have the membership. But I haven’t been on a dating app since my divorce was final. I’d rather meet the old-fashioned way,” she said. (H/T: Ringside News)

Flair recently formed a new tag team with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown and is slated to clash for the women’s tag team title in a four-way tag bout at Evolution 2.0.

It remains to be seen whether she captures the tag gold at the all-women’s premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!