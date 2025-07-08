Charlotte Flair makes surprising admission about her relationship with The Four Horsewomen

Charlotte Flair made a surprising admission about her relationship with the other three members of The Four Horsewomen. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling, are members of the iconic group.

Flair recently posted an article for The Players' Tribune and opened up about her relationship with Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné. The WWE SmackDown star surprisingly admitted that they were not all friends anymore but noted that it was a part of life.

"We’ve definitely had our ups and downs over the years. I won’t pretend we’re best friends…… or that we’re all even friends at the moment. I won’t pretend there’s a 4HW group chat I’ll send this article to when it publishes. And thinking about it that way, it does make me sad sometimes. But I also think it’s part of life, you know? Especially at the highest levels of professional competition," she wrote.

She went on to reveal that the respect between the four stars remained intact and added that they have gone through a lot to remain at the top of the wrestling business.

"The respect between the four of us is absolute — and the bonds we share are f***ing indestructible. There’s not another person alive who knows what we’ve been through as a group, or what it’s taken for us to all still be active, and to all still be at the top of our games, as women working in a business that’s still learning how to treat women," she added. [H/T: The Players' Tribune]

Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and the unlikely duo will be competing for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Evolution 2025.

Former WWE writer highlights issue with Charlotte Flair's storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo discussed an issue he had with Charlotte Flair's storyline on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the veteran stated that WWE was not progressing storylines anymore and referenced Flair's tag team with Alexa Bliss as an example.

"This thing never builds. It's the same thing every single week. We've been seeing Charlotte Flair and Alexa now for four weeks, we've been seeing Fatu and Solo now for eight weeks, we've been seeing Nia Jax and Tiffy Time now for six weeks. There's no progression, guys you've got to progress these stories," Russo said. [From 50:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Flair and Bliss can win the Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Evolution 2025 and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

