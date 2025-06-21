Vince Russo explains why WWE is not working anymore; Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair mentioned (Exclusive)

WWE is just days away from its Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Next week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to take place in Riyadh, and it seems to be a packed affair, bringing a lot of excitement for the fans.
Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that the show is doing as well as it did during the Attitude Era. While speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that it's down to the writing of the shows and claimed that there was "no progression."
"This thing never builds. It's the same thing every single week. We've been seeing Charlotte Flair and Alexa now for four weeks, we've been seeing Fatu and Solo now for eight weeks, we've been seeing Nia Jax and Tiffy Time now for six weeks. There's no progression, guys you've got to progress these stories," Russo said. [From 50:05 onwards]
He also added that all of the company's weekly shows seem like glorified house shows that just happen in different cities every week.
"This is the same thing every single week. This is why we say, all the time guys, it's a glorified house show. They're in a different town every Monday and every Friday and they're repeating the same show to a new audience," Russo said. [From 50:59 onwards]
The upcoming week is going to be huge as it will decide who will join Randy Orton and Asuka in the King and Queen of the Ring finals. The go-home episode of SmackDown before Night of Champions is riddled with title matches. The WWE Women's, Women's US, and Tag Team Championships will all be on the line.
