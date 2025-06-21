Vince Russo explains why WWE is not working anymore; Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair mentioned (Exclusive)

WWE is just days away from its Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Next week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to take place in Riyadh, and it seems to be a packed affair, bringing a lot of excitement for the fans.

Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that the show is doing as well as it did during the Attitude Era. While speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that it's down to the writing of the shows and claimed that there was "no progression."

"This thing never builds. It's the same thing every single week. We've been seeing Charlotte Flair and Alexa now for four weeks, we've been seeing Fatu and Solo now for eight weeks, we've been seeing Nia Jax and Tiffy Time now for six weeks. There's no progression, guys you've got to progress these stories," Russo said. [From 50:05 onwards]

He also added that all of the company's weekly shows seem like glorified house shows that just happen in different cities every week.

"This is the same thing every single week. This is why we say, all the time guys, it's a glorified house show. They're in a different town every Monday and every Friday and they're repeating the same show to a new audience," Russo said. [From 50:59 onwards]

The upcoming week is going to be huge as it will decide who will join Randy Orton and Asuka in the King and Queen of the Ring finals. The go-home episode of SmackDown before Night of Champions is riddled with title matches. The WWE Women's, Women's US, and Tag Team Championships will all be on the line.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More