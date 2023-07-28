Charlotte Flair makes surprising relationship move ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair will have the chance to win back her Women's Championship next weekend when she battles Asuka and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam.

In an interesting move ahead of the show, The Queen unfollowed her husband, AEW star Andrade, on Instagram. The former WWE Superstar is currently no longer following his wife but still follows her father, Ric Flair.

It's unclear what has happened between the couple to lead to them unfollowing each other on social media, but it seems like a strange move for two married stars.

This isn't the first time that Andrade has unfollowed WWE's Charlotte Flair on social media

While this appears to be a controversial move from the popular couple, it is worth noting that this isn't the first time it's happened. There were several rumors floating around about the duo back in 2021 when it came to light that Andrade had unfollowed Charlotte on both Twitter and Instagram.

This led to rumors of a split, but these were silenced by their marriage a few months later.

Andrade left WWE back in March 2021 and went on to join AEW. Charlotte Flair has remained a loyal talent to Vince McMahon's company since her husband's departure, despite claims that she was looking to head over to AEW at one point.

The Queen is a former 14-time world champion and has been pushed as the face of the Women's Division over the past decade. Ahead of one of the biggest matches of her career next weekend, this could be a huge distraction if there are some issues in her personal life.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will be able to regain the Women's Championship at SummerSlam next weekend? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below...

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023