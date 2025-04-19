Charlotte Flair may date another wrestler after her divorce from Andrade

Charlotte Flair recently divorced from WWE Superstar Andrade. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, The Queen addressed the possibility of dating another wrestler.

The Queen filed for divorce from Andrade last Summer, ending their two-year marriage. It was her second divorce from a wrestler. A decade ago, the 39-year-old tied the knot with former NXT star Thomas Latimer (AKA Bram). However, their marriage ended two years later. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Flair discussed whether she would be open to dating a wrestler again.

The second-generation WWE Superstar refused to close the door on that option. She pointed out that it is easier for her to date a wrestler because they understand the demands of her job:

"Never say never," she said. "It's easier and they get you. Wrestling is a very unique job. So it takes a strong man to understand the demands." [H/T: New York Post]

Charlotte Flair kept her divorce from Andrade a secret from her father

In her interview with the New York Post, Charlotte Flair recalled her struggle as her marriage fell apart while she was recovering from a serious injury that kept her on the shelf for over a year.

The Queen also disclosed that she tried to keep her divorce from Andrade a secret, even from her father, Ric Flair. Although she stated that she loved her dad, Flair pointed out that he tends to share things she doesn't want to share. Hence, she kept him in the dark:

"I didn't want my dad to know because I love my dad but he shares things that I don’t want to be shared," she said. "And then my dad released that he had just gone through a divorce, so I was like, 'Oh my God, he's divorced, I'm divorced. I'm gonna be the laughingstock of the wrestling community.'" [H/T: New York Post]

Charlotte Flair is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship tonight at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, her ex-husband is not booked for the premium live event.

