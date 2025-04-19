Charlotte Flair reveals the major reason why she didn't tell her father Ric Flair about her divorce

Charlotte Flair divorced from fellow WWE Superstar Andrade a few months ago. She recently opened up about why she kept that hidden from her father.

The Queen and Andrade started dating in 2019. About a year later, they announced their engagement. The former couple tied the knot in May 2022. However, the 39-year-old second-generation superstar filed for divorce last summer, ending her two-year marriage to the former United States Champion.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Flair opened up about her struggle with divorce while also recovering from a serious injury, stating that there were times she did not want to get out of bed. Meanwhile, she disclosed that she kept the split a secret, even from her father, because she knew he shared things she did not want to be shared:

"I didn't want my dad to know because I love my dad but he shares things that I don’t want to be shared," she said. "And then my dad released that he had just gone through a divorce, so I was like, 'Oh my God, he's divorced, I'm divorced. I'm gonna be the laughingstock of the wrestling community.'" [H/T: New York Post]

Charlotte Flair and Andrade compete on the same brand in WWE

Andrade returned to WWE in January 2024, three years after his departure in 2021. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair made her comeback about a year later, after almost 14 months of absence due to injury. The two ex-partners are currently on the same brand, SmackDown.

While Andrade is not booked for this year's WrestleMania, his ex-wife will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. NXT star Robert Stone recently predicted The Queen would capture her 15th world title tonight at the Show of Shows:

"I'm going with Charlotte. I think she just came back. This is her first major feud back. And I feel like, again, similar I said before, I feel like she kinda just like has to win. I feel like she needs to. And then, I do think that the feud will continue. There's too much between them for it to just end this week. It think it will go further," he said.

In her interview with the New York Times, Charlotte Flair also addressed retirement.

