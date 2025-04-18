Charlotte Flair names 2 WWE stars to break Ric Flair's record; both set for blockbuster WrestleMania 41 appearances 

Charlotte Flair was recently asked about her father, Ric Flair's major record. With 16 world titles to his name, The Nature Boy stands at the very top of the business. However, The Queen believes that his record could be broken, and there are two WWE stars who could do it.

The 39-year-old made an appearance at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 41. She is focused on her upcoming match against Tiffany Stratton, but took some time to answer a few questions. One such question was about her father's record and who could potentially break it.

Charlotte Flair seemed hesitant to answer the question at first, but finally, with a smile on her face, she relented. She named John Cena, who is one win away from breaking the record, and Randy Orton, who currently has 14 world titles listed on his resume, as the two stars who could potentially surpass Ric Flair.

"If there was a man to break it, I'd have to say John Cena. John Cena and Randy Orton. Both of them," revealed Charlotte Flair.

Both men are scheduled for blockbuster matches at WrestleMania 41. Randy Orton is yet to be given an opponent, but demanded a match from Nick Aldis after his initial fight with Kevin Owens was cancelled.

As for John Cena, he is in a prime position to break Ric Flair's record this weekend. After all, The Leader of the Cenation has a championship match against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Either one of them could break the record, but for now, there is no telling what the future holds, or what the picture will look like once WrestleMania weekend is done and dusted with.

Charlotte Flair's rivalry with Tiffany Stratton has become incredibly personal

Charlotte Flair herself could potentially be the one to break her father's record as well. She currently has 15 world titles to her name, and at WrestleMania 41, she could equal Ric Flair's record.

As mentioned earlier, The Queen is scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. It is sure to be a great match, and one that is incredibly that has recently become incredibly personal.

At first, there was truly nothing behind the match. It was just a case of the Women's Royal Rumble winner taking on the champion. However, over the last few weeks, it has become heated. Both women have traded blows, physically and verbally, and things have been said and done that cannot be taken back.

Whether it was Tiffy's comments on Flair's marriage life, or the latter insinuating that the former's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, isn't sincere. This rivalry is now a blood feud, and it will be interesting to see how it ends.

