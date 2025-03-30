Charlotte Flair pens heartbreaking note after WWE SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair had a successful outing on this week's episode of SmackDown as she beat Michin in a singles match. After the show at O2 Arena came to an end, Flair penned a heartbreaking message and shared it with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

Ad

Currently, The Queen is on the Road to WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 41, she will face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Before squaring off against Stratton for the gold, Flair was involved in a singles match against Michin, which she won. Following the victory, Flair shared a post for her late brother, Reid Flair.

Charlotte Flair wrote how much she missed her younger brother, who passed away in March 2013. The 14-time World Champion also thanked Reid for being her "wings and motivation."

Ad

Trending

"I miss you. 2024 was challenging and forced me to slow down, reset, and be grateful all over again for this journey I have been on since I lost you. I live with the regret every day not seeing you that last Christmas before you passed away. WrestleMania season is always tough. It’s a reminder of my first match scheduled with NXT and we would have been together to see your dream play out. This was supposed to be you. Not me."

Ad

The 38-year-old further explained how she was attempting to honor Reid through her work in WWE.

"Every year that goes by, all I can think is you wouldn’t believe how far I’ve taken your dream and turned it into a legacy. Thank you. Thank you for saving me when I thought, and the family thought we were trying to save you. 2024 was tough. Every day, I would say to myself. You can’t disappoint Reid. This is not what he would want for you. I’m back on track. Thank you for constantly being my wings and motivation. I love you champ… as big as the sky."

Ad

Ad

An ex-WWE star recently praised Charlotte Flair

For years now, Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's biggest superstars. While The Queen's resume speaks for herself, ex-WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) recently praised her.

During an appearance on the B4 The Bell podcast, Saraya said the following about the SmackDown Superstar:

"Charlotte [Flair] is just a star, dude. I love her so much. She carries herself like a star, she looks like a star. I would love to go around the block with her one more time."

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Paige have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the past. While Flair is currently pursuing her 15th World Championship in WWE, Paige last wrestled with her original name, Saraya, in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback