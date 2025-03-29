"I love her so much" - Saraya (fka Paige) makes interesting comments about 38-year-old WWE star ahead of WrestleMania 41

Saraya (fka Paige) recently expressed her admiration for a 38-year-old WWE Superstar. The former AEW star heavily praised Charlotte Flair a few weeks before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Norfolk Doll was a part of All Elite Wrestling from 2022 to 2025 after her exit from the Stamford-based company. Saraya's last in-ring match was on the October 8, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where she failed to become the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Title. She recently announced her exit from Tony Khan's promotion ahead of WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All.

During an appearance on the B4 The Bell podcast, the former Divas Champion revealed that she loves Charlotte Flair so much and wished for a future in-ring encounter against her one more time. Saraya admired The Queen's star-like persona and overall presentation.

"Charlotte [Flair] is just a star, dude. I love her so much. She carries herself like a star, she looks like a star. I would love to go around the block with her one more time," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Saraya says she would like to face former WWE Women's World Champion

The erstwhile Paige opened up about a dream match somewhere down the line. She discussed this in the same interview on the B4 The Bell podcast.

Saraya stated she would like to join forces with Rhea Ripley in a tag team, and also wrestle Mami in singles competition.

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said.

WWE fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if Paige returns to the Stamford-based company under the creative leadership of Triple H.

