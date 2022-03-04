Charlotte Flair posts throwback video as a warning ahead of WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair doesn't seem too worried about facing Ronda Rousey one-on-one at WrestleMania.

The Queen and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to one another, as they have faced each other inside the squared circle a few times over the last several years.

But with the three-year anniversary of their triple threat match with Becky Lynch right around the corner, Flair took to social media to share a very entertaining memory of the time she kneed Rousey in the skull in the back seat of a cop car. It's fair to say that The Baddest Woman on the Planet probably doesn't look fondly back on this memory.

Charlotte Flair doesn't think its a big deal that her fiance Andrade El Idolo works for AEW

While Charlotte Flair is preparing for her big match at WrestleMania 38, her fiance Andrade El Idolo has a few important days ahead of him over AEW Revolution weekend.

Flair spoke about her and Andrade working for separate companies with HOT 97, stating that they both just want to be successful in their respective companies.

"In terms of my fiance, I think everyone likes to dream and play with this, like, ‘Oh my gosh, he's over there and she's here and she's gonna leave or he's gonna leave or —’ No, like, he wants to be successful. I want to be successful," Charlotte Flair said. "We encourage each other. I don't tease things for attention, right or put things out there so I can get clicks or likes or attention and be like, ‘Oh, she liked an AEW tweet,’ come on guys. I've been the face of the Women's Division at WWE for how long now? My fiance made a decision, what I think was best for him, but just because he's at another company doesn't mean there needs to be drama behind it. If anything we want both companies to do well for competition."

