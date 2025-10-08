Charlotte Flair reaches out to Bayley following WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair reached out to Bayley following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown, and they are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria earlier this week on WWE RAW after Raquel Rodriguez got involved in the match. The Role Model and Valkyria later attacked Rodriguez backstage, causing RAW GM Adam Pearce to kick them out of the building.Bayley appears to be dealing with multiple personalities, but for the moment, she appears to be aligned with Valkyria. The veteran took to Instagram today to share several photos from this past Monday's show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharlotte Flair reached out to the former leader of Damage CTRL in the comments and sent her an interesting message. You can check out her exchange with Bayley in the image below.&quot;You can borrow my white horse 📸 📱,&quot; wrote Flair.Flair responded to the veteran's post. [Image credit: Bayley on Instagram]Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year.Bill Apter compares WWE RAW star to Charlotte FlairWrestling veteran Bill Apter recently compared Maxxine Dupri to Charlotte Flair following her match on WWE RAW.The Alpha Academy star defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match this past Monday night on the red brand. Dupri escaped with the victory by winning the match via count-out, and she was impressive during the match against Lynch.Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Bill Apter praised Maxxine Dupri for her performance. Apter noted that Dupri messed up a couple of times but predicted that she could wind up on the level of Charlotte Flair down the line.&quot;She flubbed a few spots. But I forgive her for that. I think she looked fabulous. I think her ring work has improved incredibly. You could hear the fans, when the commercials were done, yelling out, 'This is awesome, this is awesome.' They put on one hell of a match. I predict she could, a long way down the road, she looks like her at times, to become on the level of a Charlotte Flair. I really think she can get there,&quot; he said.Female Locker Room @femalelroomLINKThis match will go down in history as the moment Maxxine Dupri completely changed people’s mind 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERAWOnly time will tell what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on RAW.