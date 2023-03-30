Charlotte Flair reacts to AEW star and real-life partner Andrade El Idolo's social media post

Charlotte Flair has sent a heartfelt message to the current AEW star and her real-life partner, Andrade El Idolo.

Taking to social media, Andrade sent out a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife and received a few words of encouragement.

Flair, who is currently in preparation for her upcoming WrestleMania match, reacted with a wholesome reply.

"thank you bae 🥹❤️ te amo mucho. I can’t wait to eat all the birthday cake in the woooooorld" wrote Charlotte.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair's comment:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Charlotte Flair's message to Andrade El Idolo on Instagram 🥹 Charlotte Flair's message to Andrade El Idolo on Instagram 🥹 https://t.co/jcBdpAuESr

Charlotte Flair wants to end up as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her goals in the world of professional wrestling and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

Speaking on NBC Sports' On Her Turf, The Queen stated that she wants to be remembered as one of the greatest of all time after her retirement. Flair said:

"Male or female, it doesn’t matter, she was one of the greatest of all times, I want to be in the conversation, gender aside. This applies to men too, but I want women in any industry to know that you can make it to the top and stay at the top and be at the top in any boys club and it’s so important."

Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. She defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match that ended Ronda's reign.

At WrestleMania 39, The Queen will face this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match winner, Rhea Ripley. She won her first Rumble Match and chose to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Title.

While Flair has held the SmackDown Women's Title on numerous occasions, a win for Flair will mark the beginning of Rhea Ripley's first title reign on the blue brand.

Are you excited about Flair's match against Ripley? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes