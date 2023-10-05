Charlotte Flair reacts to Alexa Bliss' new baby bump photo

Charlotte Flair has sent a heartfelt reaction to Alexa Bliss' new baby bump picture.

Alexa Bliss is a couple of months away from welcoming her baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. The WWE Superstar has been sharing pregnancy updates on her official Twitter and Instagram handles for months now.

She recently did a pregnancy photo shoot and shared a picture on her social media handles. She received tons of wholesome responses from fans on her tweet. Her former rival Charlotte Flair also shared a comment on her tweet, as can be seen below:

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are good friends in real life

Bliss and Charlotte have battled each other on multiple occasions in the past. Interestingly, Bliss has never defeated Flair in singles competition.

In an interview with Jinny last year, Bliss opened up about Charlotte Flair and praised the female star. Check out what she said:

"We [Alexa and Charlotte] were starting around the same time," said Bliss. "Charlotte definitely took me under her wing. She would let me ride the shows with her and Mojo [Rawley]. I would ride to the shows with them and we became a very close group. I was really happy that one of my debut matches was against Charlotte. It was kind of like a little full-circle moment."

Bliss also said that she shares a special bond with The Queen. She added that both of them loved hitting the gym a lot, and having something in common helped a great deal when it came to forming a friendship.

Charlotte is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of WWE. She has won the women's title on all three major brands. She is also the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Would you like to see a full-fledged feud pitting Bliss with Charlotte somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.