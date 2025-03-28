Charlotte Flair reacts to John Cena's attempt to erase Ric Flair from WWE history

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has reacted to John Cena's recent comments regarding her father, Ric Flair. The veteran is perhaps the most decorated star in professional wrestling.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena stated that he would ruin professional wrestling by winning a record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 and leaving with the title. The Cenation Leader mentioned he would make every fan forget Ric Flair, who currently shares the record for most World Titles recognized by WWE alongside Cena.

Charlotte Flair responded to Cena's claim during a recent interview with The Independent. The Queen noted it would be impossible to erase the name Flair from the business. The 14-time World Champion added that she intended to break her father's record and would even go past John Cena if he were to secure the title at WrestleMania 41.

"You can't erase history. History is facts. And if you erase my dad, you erase me. It's not possible to erase the last name Flair. I plan on breaking my dad's record, that's something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John's record. I don't plan on slowing down, that's not why I came back," she said. [H/T: The Independent]

Charlotte Flair heads into WrestleMania in search of her first WWE title in two years

The Stamford-based company replaced the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's World Championships with the new WWE Women's Championship and the Women's World Championship in 2023, respectively.

In the same interview with The Independent, Charlotte Flair noted that she hasn't held any of the two title belts introduced two years ago. Flair mentioned that she was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion and would win these new titles as well.

"I haven't held that title. It's still something new, and so is [the Women's World Title]. I was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised... [it affects me], but I haven't held those two," she said. [H/T: The Independent]

Charlotte Flair returned from injury early this year to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. The 38-year-old chose to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the latter's WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

