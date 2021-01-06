Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair's apology; Lacey Evans responds

Ric Flair made his return to WWE on RAW Legends Night, where he accidentally cost his daughter Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka their tag team match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.

The Nature Boy apologized to Charlotte for his mess up, which The Queen responded to on Twitter, but Lacey Evans has added some comments.

The Sassy Southern Belle was seen flirting with the WWE Hall of Famer during the match, and she celebrated her team's victory by kissing Ric Flair on the cheek. On the other hand, Charlotte Flair was upset with her father for his involvement in the match, which led her to dismiss The Nature Boy from the ring.

Ric Flair took to social media to apologize to his daughter for his mess up.

Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #LegendsNight pic.twitter.com/3nHlusZiC6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2021

Charlotte Flair quoted the tweet by stating that she can't stay mad at Ric Flair, and she revealed that she still loves her father despite what occurred on RAW.

I can never stay mad at you ❤️ love you as big as the sky Dad https://t.co/uYOFHngY3c — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2021

Lacey Evans, who kept Ric Flair distracted from the match, took a jab at Charlotte Flair by referring to herself as the latter's stepmother.

Now come give your step mama some sugar 💋 https://t.co/4VS39Ztoex — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2021

Is WWE trying to make Ric Flair look weak?

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair told Ric Flair to stay out of her business.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo revealed that what happened between Charlotte and Ric Flair on RAW Legends Night was part of backstage politics in WWE to make The Nature Boy look weak.

He went on to mention that it's something WWE has been doing for a long time. This isn't the first time The Queen turned on her father on RAW, as she did so back in 2016 during her reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Later on RAW Legends Night, Ric Flair was part of a backstage segment with Randy Orton, which saw him getting threatened by The Viper. Flair is one of the greatest performers of all time and a 2x WWE Hall of Famer, so it makes little sense for WWE to try to weaken him.