Charlotte Flair reacts after Ric Flair's emotional post

Charlotte Flair has a lot on her mind with WrestleMania 41 right around the corner. She is particularly focused on her opponent, Tiffany Stratton, but recently, she shifted her focus elsewhere. Taking to social media, she reacted to an emotional post from her father, Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy is an icon in the world of professional wrestling, and recently, he opened up about one of his most legendary rivalries. Taking to X, the 16-time world champion spoke highly of his rivalry with another legend, Ricky "the Dragon" Steamboat.

Flair and Steamboat were locked in a heated rivalry back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Speaking about the same, Ric Flair recalled how their feud drew audiences who wanted to see a classic good versus evil rivalry. He even referred to their battles, which involved great storytelling and incredible technical wrestling, as the "gold standard" of wrestling.

It seems Charlotte Flair concurs with this statement. The Queen responded to her father's tweet on X, echoing his words, and agreeing that the rivalry with Steamboat was indeed the "gold standard."

"Gold Standard," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Over the years, the 38-year-old herself has had some incredible rivalries. Now, as mentioned earlier, she is locked in one with Tiffany Stratton. Safe to say, she will be hoping history looks back on this one and many others of hers in a similar light as it does the rivalries her father had.

Nia Jax recently shared her thoughts on the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

Heading into WrestleMania 41, things are getting heated between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. Everyone is eager to know who will come out on top, the up-and-coming young champion, or the experienced veteran.

Well, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax has her own take on the situation. Giving her tow cents about the rivalry, The Irresistible Force commented on the two stars on Instagram, claiming Stratton would lose to The Queen at The Show of Shows.

Of course, Jax wasn't particularly nice about it, calling Stratton a "loser" and referring to Flair as an "old lady."

Safe to say, Nia Jax is still unhappy with the way she lost the WWE Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if WWE will use this going forward after WrestleMania 41 is done and dusted.

