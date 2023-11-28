Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair's strange message to Nia Jax

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has reacted to Ric Flair's bizarre message to Nia Jax.

Jax competed in a singles match against Zoey Stark on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. She picked up a huge victory over Stark and received a message from none other than Ric Flair shortly after. The Nature Boy wrote "Welcome Home My Dear Friend" in his tweet directed at Jax.

Charlotte Flair noticed the tweet and shared a heartfelt reaction to it via her Twitter handle.

Check out her tweet below:

Charlotte and Nia Jax are good friends in real life. The two female stars have faced off on multiple occasions over the years. It's been a while since they had a match on WWE TV.

The last time the duo squared off was way back in 2021, on an episode of WWE RAW. On September 6, 2021, The Queen pinned Jax to retain her RAW Women's title.

Jax was let go mere weeks later. She made her full-time return to WWE on September 11, 2023, and has been a mainstay on RAW ever since. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and would love to taste championship gold once again.

