Charlotte Flair reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's important health update

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has commented on Stone Cold Steve Austin's latest Instagram post where The Rattlesnake shared a major health update. The former WWE Champion announced he recently got a total knee replacement.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is quite possibly the greatest superstar ever to grace the WWE ring. His character had a relatively brief run of a few years on WWE TV back in the day but it cemented him as the greatest of all time in the eyes of many fans.

Austin recently shared an update on Instagram and revealed he had total knee replacement surgery seven weeks ago. His post received a comment from none other than former women's champion Charlotte.

Trending

Check out the comment below:

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair has been on the shelf for a while

In December 2023, The Queen met Asuka in a singles bout on an episode of SmackDown and suffered an injury during the match. She's been working hard towards her big return since then. WWE recently shared a vignette hyping Flair's return and it seems like she is going to be back on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Here's what Sam Roberts said about Flair's upcoming return on his podcast, Notsam Wrestling:

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want - Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Charlotte might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that."

Many fans want a Tiffany Stratton vs. Flair outing at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Flair when she eventually returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback