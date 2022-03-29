"We really changed the game" - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reveals that she doesn't reflect on her past performances

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently mentioned that she hasn't taken the time to reflect on her past performances.

Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. At just 35 years old, she is a 13-time Women's Champion and may be on pace to break her father's iconic record. As one of WWE's "Four Horsewomen", she's also a leader of the Women's Revolution in pro wrestling.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin, The Queen mentioned that she's never sat and reflected on her performances and achievements - from NXT all the way to her second WrestleMania main event:

“I know you’re supposed to enjoy the ride, right? But it’s really hard to really sit down and reflect because it just feels like yesterday. But I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how do we go from NXT, to TakeOvers, to the second main event WrestleMania? Yeah, I don’t- it’s not like we all get together and sit there and like, yeah, we really changed the game. I think we’re just also competitive by nature. Maybe one day when we all slow down,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair didn’t think she would be so successful in life

In the same interview, Charlotte Flair mentioned that she had never dreamt of coming so far in her career.

Of course, Flair didn't originally envision herself as a wrestler. However, from NXT Women's Champion to inaugural WWE Women's Champion (after the Diva's title was retired) to main-eventing The Show of Shows twice, she's blazed a historic trail in the wrestling industry. But it wasn't without its stumbles.

Flair revealed how she felt at WrestleMania 32 - her first 'Mania as a competitor - in 2016. She claimed that she was not confident enough and didn’t have any idea that she would reach such heights in her future:

“For me, it’s like at WrestleMania 32, I would have never imagined my career getting to here. Now it’s like- at WrestleMania 32, I was walking down the ramp thinking, ‘Oh my God, don’t fall! Do I look this way? Do I look that way? Do I ‘Woo!’ do I not ‘Woo!?’ How do I do this? ‘Now, it’s like I am the main event,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair is now set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. It's just another checkpoint on the road of a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Edited by Jacob Terrell