Wrestling veteran picks a surprising name to break the record held by Ric Flair (Exclusive)

Wrestling fans know that Ric Flair holds the distinction of being the 16-time World Champion. John Cena is tied at the same number, while Triple H and Randy Orton are in very close proximity.

According to pro wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Charlotte Flair is destined to break her father's record. At just 35 years old, Charlotte is a 13-time WWE Women's Champion (as per her Twitter account) and is poised to overtake the record. Apter said the following during an interview for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards:

"Oh, she's destined for that. She's destined for that. Charlotte Flair is the, and I've said this to friends and I've said this on media and now I'm going to say it on Sportskeeda. Charlotte Flair wrestles as well as any male wrestler I have seen. She is one of the guys," said Apter.

You can check out the video below to see all of Apter's thoughts on Charlotte Flair overtaking the championship record.

You too can participate in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and win big. Click here to vote for the best of 2021.

The incredible legacy of Ric Flair is being carried on by his gifted daughter

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The Tribal Chief is leading the charts for 'Heel of the Year' Category but

#SKWrestlingAwards #AEW Visit bit.ly/3oO8qN7 to vote and you can win prizes!!!The Tribal Chief is leading the charts for 'Heel of the Year' Category but #MJF is inching closely towards the top. Who's your pick? Vote in the link! #AEW Dynamite Visit bit.ly/3oO8qN7 to vote and you can win prizes!!!The Tribal Chief is leading the charts for 'Heel of the Year' Category but #MJF is inching closely towards the top. Who's your pick? Vote in the link!#SKWrestlingAwards #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/y5Gz5kmYdY

Charlotte Flair has carried her father's legacy into a new generation and may end up surpassing it before she's done. As a member of WWE's famed 'Four Horsewomen', she's led the charge for the women's revolution with incredible matches and character work over the last decade.

The Queen will further that legacy at WrestleMania 38, where she's scheduled to take on Ronda Rousey in a match for the ages.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, she's not in the pole position for heel of the year in this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is leading the charge as 2021's most acclaimed villain, with MJF trailing close behind.

If you think the SmackDown Women's Champion deserves all the plaudits Ric Flair received at his peak, vote now!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell