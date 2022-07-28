"Wasn’t necessary" - WWE Superstar reportedly stopped Ric Flair from performing insane stunt in final match

Ric Flair is ready to pull out all the stops in his last match this Sunday night, but he's going to be smart about it.

The 73-year-old two-time WWE Hall of Famer will lace up the wrestling boots for the last time this Sunday night in Nashville. He will team up with his son-in-law, All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, to take on the team of Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal and WWE's Jeff Jarrett.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN has done an excellent job covering all aspects of Ric Flair's final match. While speaking with Charlotte Flair, it was revealed that his daughter had banned her dad from doing a suicide dive to the outside of the ring due to how dangerous those moves can be.

"A lot of our men and women in all companies miss those all the time," Charlotte Flair said. "I was like, ‘No, not needed, not necessary. Wasn’t necessary in your prime, isn’t necessary now. So, no.'"

One final 'Woooo!': Why Ric Flair, 73, will step into the ring one last time "I'm very nervous, because I've got to perform. I need to walk out to the ring and be regular. I have to do some stuff I used to be able to do."One final 'Woooo!': Why Ric Flair, 73, will step into the ring one last time espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… "I'm very nervous, because I've got to perform. I need to walk out to the ring and be regular. I have to do some stuff I used to be able to do."One final 'Woooo!': Why Ric Flair, 73, will step into the ring one last time espn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

Ric Flair's Last Match is going to be all about telling a story, according to Conrad Thompson

The three-part documentary that has been produced for Ric Flair's Last Match has been an excellent piece of storytelling to build into the main event for Sunday's pay-per-view.

Conrad Thompson wants people to know that Flair's match on Sunday will be all about telling a great story. He stated that you shouldn't go into the event looking for a Dave Meltzer 5-star classic akin to something you would see from Kenny Omega or Shawn Michaels.

"Are we gonna see a Kenny Omega, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels type match?" Conrad Thompson said. "No. But we're gonna tell a story, we're gonna have some fun. And I can't think of a better partner for him to have than Andrade."

Ric Flair's Last Match is available to order on FITE and traditional pay-per-view this Sunday night, July 31.

Are you happy to hear that The Nature Boy won't be doing any type of insane dives this weekend? Will you be tuning in to Flair's final match this Sunday night?

