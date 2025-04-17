Charlotte Flair responds to her own personal update ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41; Nikkita Lyons reacts

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to share a rare personal update ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Queen also received a message from Nikki Lyons.

Ad

After winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair chose to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at 'Mania. The two stars have come face-to-face on different editions of SmackDown and have even taken several shots at each other on the microphone. Things got worse between Flair and Stratton after they reportedly went off script and took personal jabs at each other.

Ahead of her match at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos. In her post's caption, Flair greeted everyone with her real-life name, Ashley.

Ad

Trending

"Hi it’s Ashley 🤎," she wrote.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

The Queen also responded to her own personal update with several heart emojis in the comments section. NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons also reacted with several brown and green heart emojis on Flair's post.

Check out screenshots of their comments below:

Screenshots of Charlotte Flair and Nikkita Lyons' comments [Image credit: Flair's Instagram]

WWE analyst believes Tiffany Stratton will retain the gold against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg said he believed Tiffany Stratton would retain her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Rosenberg added that Flair might get hate from fans if she won the gold, and it would be bad for Stratton's current push:

"I think Tiffany Stratton wins this match. I just don't know. To me, a win for Charlotte is a loss. This sounds so crazy. And I love Charlotte; a win for Charlotte in this spot would be a loss for everyone. Charlotte will get hate for it. Tiffany will lose some of her allure. I don't see where the win is in Charlotte winning in this moment," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More