Charlotte Flair reveals her new name following WWE SmackDown

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 26, 2025 09:45 GMT
Charlotte Flair (Image via @MsCharlotteWWE on X)
Charlotte Flair (Image via @MsCharlotteWWE on X)

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair had an interesting evening as part of SmackDown. She witnessed her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, bust her nose open during a match against Roxanne Perez.

However, things would take a lighter turn online after the show, as The Queen revealed a heartwarming new name she has donned. But there's a twist. Only one person calls her that as of now: Alexa Bliss' daughter, Hendrix Rouge.

Following her injury on SmackDown, The Goddess responded to a concerned fan who claimed she should "leave WWE and go home to be with her child." Little Miss Bliss stated that her daughter comes on the road with her. Charlotte Flair affirmed the statement and revealed that she is 'Auntie Char' to Hendrix:

"Damn right she does… Auntie char 🫶🏻," Flair wrote.

This further confirms that Flair and Bliss are indeed friends, contrary to their tag team name's suggestion. After confirmation that Alexa's nose is fine, she and Charlotte are set to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

It's been reported that the two of them were set to face each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but their team has proven to be an instant hit. As a result, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair may stay together for the foreseeable future.

