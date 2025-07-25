Why WWE canceled Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair’s planned SummerSlam 2025 match explained

WWE reportedly had major singles plans for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss heading into SummerSlam 2025. According to the Wrestling Observer, the company was originally preparing for the two to go head-to-head at The Biggest Party of The Summer, but those plans have now been scrapped. The reason? Their unexpected popularity as a tag team.Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE initially intended for Charlotte and Alexa to split after a short run together, culminating in a singles match at SummerSlam. However, much like the famous RK-Bro pairing from a few years ago, or even the Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross tag team, this duo has struck gold with the fans, and WWE is now leaning into that momentum.Since the beginning of this story with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte has seen a wave of renewed support. Once one of WWE's most polarizing figures, Flair has received an overwhelmingly positive reception thanks to the fresh dynamic of this tag team pairing. That surge in crowd reaction has played a significant role in WWE choosing not to rush a breakup angle.Instead, Bliss and Flair are now set to challenge The Judgment Day for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025. With momentum and crowd support firmly on their side, many believe they’re poised to walk out with the gold.For a variety of reasons, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair must continue as a tag team, and better yet, as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, that could mean the end of their reign at SummerSlam.Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss: From rivals to allies, to perhaps Tag Team Champions and maybe even friends?With SummerSlam now approaching, it’s clear that WWE is looking to extend this alliance and potentially build the division around it. Whether or not a betrayal eventually happens down the line remains to be seen. But for now, The Queen and The Goddess are thriving as allies, not enemies.The pairing also allows WWE to keep Charlotte out of the WWE Women's Championship and the United States Championship pictures for a while, but in a way that makes sense and also keeps the fans firmly behind her. As for Alexa Bliss, a singles title run seems long overdue, but to be honest, so does a tag title run.With her gravitating persona, Alexa Bliss seems to be someone who can strike gold in any given role. However, now, she has a shot at holding gold, and if she and Charlotte continue to gel, it is going to be nearly impossible to stop the future WWE Hall of Famers from becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.