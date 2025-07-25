  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Why WWE canceled Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair’s planned SummerSlam 2025 match explained

Why WWE canceled Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair’s planned SummerSlam 2025 match explained

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:04 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss [Image: wwe.com]

WWE reportedly had major singles plans for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss heading into SummerSlam 2025. According to the Wrestling Observer, the company was originally preparing for the two to go head-to-head at The Biggest Party of The Summer, but those plans have now been scrapped. The reason? Their unexpected popularity as a tag team.

Ad

Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE initially intended for Charlotte and Alexa to split after a short run together, culminating in a singles match at SummerSlam. However, much like the famous RK-Bro pairing from a few years ago, or even the Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross tag team, this duo has struck gold with the fans, and WWE is now leaning into that momentum.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the beginning of this story with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte has seen a wave of renewed support. Once one of WWE's most polarizing figures, Flair has received an overwhelmingly positive reception thanks to the fresh dynamic of this tag team pairing. That surge in crowd reaction has played a significant role in WWE choosing not to rush a breakup angle.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Instead, Bliss and Flair are now set to challenge The Judgment Day for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025. With momentum and crowd support firmly on their side, many believe they’re poised to walk out with the gold.

Ad
Ad

For a variety of reasons, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair must continue as a tag team, and better yet, as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, that could mean the end of their reign at SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss: From rivals to allies, to perhaps Tag Team Champions and maybe even friends?

With SummerSlam now approaching, it’s clear that WWE is looking to extend this alliance and potentially build the division around it. Whether or not a betrayal eventually happens down the line remains to be seen. But for now, The Queen and The Goddess are thriving as allies, not enemies.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The pairing also allows WWE to keep Charlotte out of the WWE Women's Championship and the United States Championship pictures for a while, but in a way that makes sense and also keeps the fans firmly behind her. As for Alexa Bliss, a singles title run seems long overdue, but to be honest, so does a tag title run.

With her gravitating persona, Alexa Bliss seems to be someone who can strike gold in any given role. However, now, she has a shot at holding gold, and if she and Charlotte continue to gel, it is going to be nearly impossible to stop the future WWE Hall of Famers from becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications