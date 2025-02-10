Charlotte Flair reveals "new" outlook for WWE comeback

WWE is 70 days away from WrestleMania 41 and Charlotte Flair is holding onto her spot. As fans patiently wait for Flair's next match, she is checking in and showing how she's staying in shape. The Queen just had a session with The Glute Daddy and has provided an update on her comeback.

The Queen returned from a year-plus injury hiatus to win the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this month. Flair made her way back while under a massive new WWE contract, in better shape than ever, but now we know that she and Andrade went through a divorce while she was away. The second-generation superstar is still deciding on if she wants to challenge the champion of RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Flair worked out with The Glute Daddy today. She took to her Instagram story with footage from a workout, filmed at Iron University in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The gym is owned by veteran weight trainer Aldo Paredes, who bills himself as The Glute Daddy. Charlotte Flair captioned the post with a declaration of what's new, underlining a new outlook before returning to action.

"@ironuniversity [flexed biceps emoji] [peach emoji] New Year. New goals. New me," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Charlotte Flair works out. [Photo Credits: Screenshot of Flair's Instagram story]

Officials have not announced when Flair will return to standard in-ring action. Her last non-Rumble match was the same bout she suffered injuries in, the loss to Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair to choose her WWE champion

Charlotte Flair visited all three WWE brands last week but still has not decided on her WrestleMania 41 opponent. She is expected to continue the storyline on this week's TV shows.

The Queen is currently booked for Monday's RAW in Nashville, although WWE has not officially announced her for a specific match or segment. Her recent in-ring showdown with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will likely be followed up on.

Flair is not currently advertised for Tuesday's NXT or Friday's SmackDown, but that could change. She is rumored to face Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania XL after their in-ring showdown last Friday.

