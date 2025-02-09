Major WWE Superstar booked to appear on RAW

The WWE RAW brand is set to make another important stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this week. Triple H and his team are pulling out all the stops to make this the biggest 'Mania ever. With the Royal Rumble in the rear-view, officials are moving forward with big plans and swerves for the WWE Universe.

Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso rocked Lucas Oil Stadium and secured their WrestleMania Vegas spots by winning the Royal Rumble matches earlier this month. While Jey's big win was a massive shocker, a big return win for Flair was expected by many. The Charlotte, NC native still has not named the champion she will challenge after visits to RAW, NXT, and SmackDown last week.

The Queen is headed back to RAW this week as she continues to ponder her WrestleMania 41 decision. WWE has not officially announced Flair for tomorrow's episode, but the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville updated its RAW listing with the CM Punk announcement from earlier today, along with hype for Uso and Flair.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: CM PUNK TO APPEAR LIVE IN NASHVILLE THIS MONDAY! THE YEET IS ON FOR THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA STOPPING IN NASHVILLE FOR MONDAY NIGHT RAW! SEE MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER JEY USO AND WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER CHARLOTTE FLAIR LIVE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA!" wrote the arena.

Main Event Jey has been expected to appear on Monday as he remains a member of the RAW roster. However, Flair is technically still listed as a free agent by the Stamford-based promotion. She was a member of the blue brand at the time of her December 2023 injury and is rumored to stay on SmackDown.

WWE RAW updated lineup for tomorrow

Monday's WWE RAW will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk to address Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles returns as RAW Superstar

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will appear

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Several top superstars are also advertised to appear by the company and the arena. The following names are scheduled: Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

