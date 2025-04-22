Charlotte Flair reveals secret project as "Ms. Perfect"

Charlotte Flair was on the shelf recovering from injuries when she was booked for a big gig outside of WWE. The second generation Superstar had a big WrestleMania 41 Weekend, despite the loss to Tiffany Stratton. Flair also dropped a big scoop on her project that features another familiar WWE face.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game was cast for an indie horror-thriller in May 2024, titled You Lose You Die. The film follows three sociopathic tech experts and their dark online show that lets viewers vote on games and challenges for prisoners, and weapons the experts will use to kill the losers. The trio includes leader Mr. Fantastik (Freddy Rodriguez), Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez), and Flair as Ms. Perfect. Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl stars as Mr. Large, but it's not clear if he's aligned with the main three.

Flair appeared at WWE World this weekend for Fanatics Live, hosted by Tyler Breeze and Big E. The 39-year-old shared an update on You Lose You Die, admitting she's not sure if the "secret project" will ever be released. She dished on the Ms. Perfect character and her overall experience, expressing interest in more Hollywood work.

“I actually worked on a horror movie over the summer. I played Ms. Perfect, a serial killer, and dude... performing in front of you guys and being able to feel the emotion, and the instant gratification, whether you’re wooing, booing, cheering or whatever, I live for that. When I’m in the ring, it’s like my happy place, but when I was playing Ms. Perfect, I really dug it. [laughs] I didn’t get to have the physicality or anything, but I did like it. So, if I do have the opportunity to do something else like that [yeah, I’d be interested]. I just don’t know... it’s kind of like a waiting game. ... Who knows? It's like, do I fit that character or not? But I did really, really... I liked it," Charlotte Flair said.

Charlotte Flair agreed with Breeze and Big E about how acting is different from pro wrestling, but in some ways the professions are similar. Charlotte talked more about the experience and the character, then compared the experience to her 2017 film debut, where she portrayed Heather Rockrear on USA Network's comedy film Psych: The Movie, which also featured John Cena as Ewan O'Hara.

"I think what made Ms. Perfect, that role, a little bit easier, was because she was like a perfectionist [serial killer]. Like, I could take some of my Charlotte mannerisms and put into that character as well. ... It made it a little easier for me, being [my first serious role], because when I did... what is that hilarious show? ... Psych! When I did Psych, it was kind of a joke because I was Heather Rockrear, and I had these leather pants on, and I did my submission like, 'Look at these thighs!' [laughs] There wasn't a lot of depth I needed to pull from," Charlotte Flair said.

WWE has not confirmed Charlotte Flair for Friday's post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown as of this writing. However, Flair is being advertised by the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Charlotte Flair takes WrestleMania record to 4-4

Night One of WrestleMania 41 featured the first-ever match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The 19-minute co-main event saw The Center of The Universe retain the WWE Women's Championship over a dominant Flair.

WrestleMania Vegas marked The Queen's second straight loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All, taking her record to 4-4. Flair missed WrestleMania XL, but in 2023 she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, the same title she retained over Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 37 marked Flair's first time missing the event, one year after winning the NXT Women's Championship from Ripley.

Lynch won the historic WrestleMania 35 main event with Flair and Rousey, but the year before, Charlotte retained over Asuka. WrestleMania 33 saw the Four Horsewomen battle in an Elimination Match as Bayley retained. Charlotte Flair's 'Mania debut was the year before in 2016, a vacant title win over Lynch and Sasha Banks.

