Charlotte Flair roasts popular AEW star for having no confidence

Charlotte Flair is set to headline WrestleMania for the second time in her career as she faces Ronda Rousey in a SmackDown Women's Championship match. Their bout will be expected to headline Night One of "The Most Stupendous" WrestleMania ever. In a crossover podcast, she roasted a current AEW superstar for saying that his spear is better than hers.

The spear is one of many of The Queen's signature moves in the ring. Her style is heavily influenced by her father, although Ric Flair has admitted that his daughter is far superior than he ever could be on an athletic level. In the women's division, Flair is already among the all-time greats and is the most accomplished woman in WWE history.

On an appearance on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover podcast, AEW star Ricky Starks claimed that his spear was far better than Charlotte Flair's. Rather than responding aggressively, the SmackDown Women's Champion roasted Starks for portraying a "false" sense of confidence:

“I feel like I don't have to say that mine is the best to be the best,” Charlotte Flair said. “When someone says that their's is the best, it's because they don't have the confidence.” (H/T Fightful)

Ricky Starks is considered one of the most promising superstars in All Elite Wrestling. He recently competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn a TNT Championship opportunity. However, in the star-studded match, he would fall short to eventual winner Wardlow.

Charlotte Flair is set for one of the biggest matches of her career

Although many expected Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, WWE chose to go with a match against Flair instead.

It's easily the second-biggest clash on the card in terms of star power, and Ronda Rousey's presence alone will likely make the company put the match as the headlining act for WrestleMania Saturday (Night One).

It will be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on the Planet finally makes Flair tap out. Although she technically isn't the first to do so, she made the current SmackDown Women's Champion tap out unofficially this past Friday Night.

