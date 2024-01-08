Charlotte Flair's replacement revealed

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair faced a massive career setback at the tail-end of 2023.

She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her battle against Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. Despite injuring her knee, Flair somehow managed to finish the match. The Empress of Tomorrow picked up a roll-up win, thanks to Bayley for providing a distraction from outside.

Soon after, WWE released a medical statement on The Queen's status, announcing that she would be on the sidelines for nine months. Charlotte Flair recently took to her social media handle to reveal that she went under the knife to fix her injured knee.

Flair has begun her rehab, as seen in the clip she shared via her official social media handle. Unfortunately, she'll be forced to miss The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Amidst her injury hiatus, WWE has replaced her with Bayley in the "Superstar" section on their official website. You can check out the updated graphic below:

Charlotte Flair has received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from WWE Superstars and fans from all over the world.

As for Bayley, she has declared her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Will she be able to outlast 29 other women and punch her ticket to WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

