Charlotte Flair shares health update after surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has shared a health update with fans after undergoing surgery.

Charlotte Flair was involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL last year on WWE SmackDown. The 37-year-old suffered significant injuries during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of the blue brand.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during the match and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Despite the injury, the former champion reportedly has signed a multi-year extension with WWE.

The Queen took to social media today to share an update with fans. She shared a video of herself rehabbing during her first day out of the hospital. You can check out the video on Flair's Instagram story by clicking here.

Flair shares update with fans after surgery.

WWE SmackDown star Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message

Charlotte Flair took to Instagram this week to send a heartfelt message to everyone who has supported her following the devastating injury.

Rhea Ripley won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator dethroned Flair of the SmackDown Women's Championship during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 last year in a match that received rave reviews. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Florida.

Charlotte Flair delivered a heartfelt message to everyone who has sent her positive messages following the injury. She noted that it had taken her a while to wrap her head around the injury and admitted that this was the first time she was scared of what was going to happen next.

"THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again. Thank you for all the love❤️," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Rhea Ripley is still the reigning champion after taking the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and there appears to be no end to her dominance in sight. It will be interesting to see who challenges Ripley for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40 if The Judgment Day member is still champion in April.

Who are you rooting for in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.